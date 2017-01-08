Single digit wind chills today, damp week to follow

We start and end with cold weather again today, however strong winds throughout the day will make it feel even colder outside. After a morning in the teens, temperatures only climb to the lower and middle 20s today. Winds increase for the late morning and afternoon hours, so wind chills values will be in the single digits as winds gust as high as 40 mph. Snow showers and clouds will develop with the northwest winds. Lake effect snow showers should mainly affect northwestern PA, but the ridges and valleys north and northwest of Harrisburg will likely see some snow squalls move through too. A quick inch of fluffy snow in those areas is possible.

Winds weaken tomorrow as the lingering cold hangs tight for another day. Warm air slowly starts to arrive Tuesday, likely bringing a light wintry mix for Tuesday afternoon as cold air remains near the ground. Enough warm air floods into the Midstate from the south that plain rainfall is expected for the rest of the week. Multiple waves of low pressure bring several rounds of rain Wednesday through Friday, and possibly into next weekend. Some guidance does show some cold air trying to work back into the forecast in between rainfall events, but at this point we do not see enough cold air to turn the rain into snow. We will keep you posted as this should be a busy week of damp weather.

