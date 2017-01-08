Police: fatal accident after man loses control of vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police say they found a vehicle on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Roherstown Road that had been involved in an accident around one this morning.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old male lost control of his vehicle while struck the guardrail, traveled across the westbound lanes and struck the median.

The driver was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he pronounced dead.

The accident is being investigated by the Hempfield-Manor Crash team.

Anyone that has information or witnessed the accident is asked to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo, East Hempfield Township Police Department, 717-898-3103.

Route 30 was closed for approximately 2 hours.

