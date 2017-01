HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- As of today, traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike is more expensive.

The Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that rates went up six-percent at 12:01 a.m.

Both cash and E-Z Pass customers will pay more.

The most common toll for cars increases from $1.16 to $1.23 for E-Z Pass and $1.80 to $1.95 for cash.

