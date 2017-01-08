Governor Wolf cuts ribbon for 101st Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The largest indoor agriculture exposition in the country is well underway in Harrisburg.

We are now on full day number two of the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show.

There are nearly six thousand animals, ten thousand competitive exhibits and three-hundred commercial exhibits at the Farm Show Complex.

The show runs through January 14th.

Governor Tom Wolf cut the ribbon and expressed the importance of agriculture in the Commonwealth.

“We have a lot of good things that are happening in Pennsylvania agriculture. And we have a lot more potential. And I think this is a place that reflects all those good things that are happening in agriculture. And it’s a way to honor all the good things that farmers are doing for Pennsylvania right now,” said Governor Wolf.

Admission to the farm show is free of charge.

