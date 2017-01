ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- The Elizabethtown College swimmer separated from her team has been reunited.

The swim teams were at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday missing the shooting by 15 minutes.

One team member Sarah Alps was on a later plane. She was held at the airport for hours but has since made it back.

