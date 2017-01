JERUSALEM, Israel (WHTM)- Police say a truck has rammed a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.

The truck veered off course — into a group of soldiers who had just gotten off a bus.

Fifteen were injured, two critically.

A police spokesperson says the attacker has been neutralized.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed thirty-six Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of attacks.

