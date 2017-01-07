Quick coating of snow possible with snow squalls southeast of Harrisburg

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered light snow showers. A coating possible. High 27F.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 14F.

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds, windy and cold. Winds NW 10-20 mph. High 27F.

Cold air is sitting over the Commonwealth and the Northeast this morning as temperatures start in the teens for some across the Midstate. We are on the extreme northern edge of a developing storm to our south. The Mid-Atlantic down to northern North Carolina will be seeing several inches of snow, in fact some places may end up with close to a foot! This storm will push east and northeast and really only bring us cloud cover. Some light snow showers or squalls are possible this morning, especially over Lebanon, Lancaster, and York Counties, but we do not expect much more than a coating of snow locally. Places that do pick up a little bit of snow should watch for slick spots as temperatures are well below freezing. Our forecast stays cloudy all day long as temperatures remain in the 20s. A breeze will also pick up later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will feature temperatures in the teens with the northwesterly breeze continuing. Temperatures by tomorrow will be similar to today, however stronger winds by the afternoon will make it feel colder. We do get to see a bit more sunshine by tomorrow, but it does not help break out of the cold pattern just yet.

The start of the upcoming weekend continues the cold weather, but temperatures do increase by Tuesday into Wednesday. As the warm air returns a light wintry mix is possible. Then a front stalls to our west and we see daily chances of rain from Wednesday until Friday as relatively mild air takes over. If this pattern doesn’t change showers may also continue into next weekend. Some of the details are uncertain with this weather pattern, however the one thing that seems certain is a break from the chilly weather we have this weekend starting by midweek.

