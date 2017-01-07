Police: Rude comment about Army led to soldier’s broken jaw

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police in Philadelphia say a U.S. Army soldier’s jaw was broken during a New Year’s Day assault that started when a group of young men insulted the military branch.

Police gave an update Friday on their investigation into the attack on 19-year-old Austin Freni, of Atco, New Jersey, after the city’s Mummer’s Parade.

Freni and his mother told police he was on his cellphone and mentioned his Army service, which the group of 11 men, ages 18-20, overheard. One of them made a derogatory comment about the Army.

Police say Freni and his mother, Lori Freni, confronted the group, which led to an angry verbal exchange and one man throwing the punch. Lori Freni told police she, her 15-year-old son and Austin Freni’s girlfriend were hurt trying to pull the men off.

