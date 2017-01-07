Police looking for Lower Paxton hit and run driver

Lower Paxton, Pa. (WHTM)- Police responded to a hit and run crash on Fairway Lane at Linglestown Road, Friday evening.
The victim reported being struck from behind while at a stop on Fairway Lane waiting to turn onto Linglestown Road.
She briefly spoke with the other driver, who re-entered his vehicle and fled south on Fairway Lane.
The fleeing vehicle was described as a dark blue Chevrolet SUV, possibly an Avalanche.
It likely has damage to the front passenger corner.
The driver was described as a white male.
Anyone with information about the striking vehicle or driver is asked to call Lower Paxton Police at 717-558-6900 or 717-657-5656 or submit a tip online at