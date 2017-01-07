Police: Armed bank robbery could be linked to others in Cumberland County

By Published:
subj1

Lower Paxton Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Lower Paxton Township Police Officers responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank on Jonestown Road, around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man fled the area in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank branch was open for business and the male suspect entered alone. He showed a handgun and demanded cash from the bank employees. The man is described as approximately 5’08, with a “ruddy” complexion. He has a dark, full beard and mustache. He was wearing dark gloves, glasses, a black coat, dark colored pants, and a black baseball cap with a bright red brim.

Below are photos from Lower Paxton Police Department of the suspect:

Photos: Armed Bank Robbery

This robbery may be related to several recent bank robberies in Cumberland County.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or the robberies in Cumberland County is asked to submit a tip through this website or contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 or 717-558-6900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s