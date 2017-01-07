Police: Armed bank robbery could be linked to others in Cumberland County

Lower Paxton Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Lower Paxton Township Police Officers responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank on Jonestown Road, around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man fled the area in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank branch was open for business and the male suspect entered alone. He showed a handgun and demanded cash from the bank employees. The man is described as approximately 5’08, with a “ruddy” complexion. He has a dark, full beard and mustache. He was wearing dark gloves, glasses, a black coat, dark colored pants, and a black baseball cap with a bright red brim.

Below are photos from Lower Paxton Police Department of the suspect:

Photos: Armed Bank Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This robbery may be related to several recent bank robberies in Cumberland County.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or the robberies in Cumberland County is asked to submit a tip through this website or contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 or 717-558-6900.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...