Pennsylvania’s oldest female inmate dies

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s oldest female state prison inmate has died.

The Department of Corrections says 91-year-old Lois Farquharson died Wednesday in the infirmary at Cambridge Springs, a women’s prison about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Philly.com says Farquharson was a psychiatrist at the Philadelphia State Hospital when she was convicted of planning the murder of Dr. Leon Weingrad, another doctor on staff.

Farquharson’s former patient, Gloria Burnette, actually shot Weingrad in the parking lot of an apartment building where all three lived in August 1971.

Burnette was Farquharson’s lover and testified she killed Weingrad to make Farquharson happy after Farquharson accused Burnette and Weingrad of having an affair.

Farquharson unsuccessfully spent decades trying to reverse her murder conviction after Burnette recanted her testimony in 1976. Burnette spent 20 years in prison while Farquharson was sentenced to life.

