Pennsylvania district faces 2nd suit over student sex abuse

PLUM, Pa. (AP) – A second former student has filed suit against a western Pennsylvania school district where three former teachers pleaded guilty to having sexual relationships with students.

A federal lawsuit filed Friday says Plum Senior High School teacher Jason Cooper fondled her and spoke to her in a sexual manner when she was a 17-year-old student and had sex with her after she turned 18.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2iNOxVs ) reports the suit names Cooper, Plum borough, the school district, district officials and others as defendants. The suit says school officials refused to investigate the matter or inform police.

Cooper is serving up to 3 years in prison for corruption of minors and other offenses. Two other former teachers have also pleaded guilty to student sex charges.

A grand jury found “systematic failures to protect students,” but concluded school officials broke no laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...