HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The HKC K-9 Foundation Inc. is holding a fundraiser for Harrisburg Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Organizers say all the money raised through shirt and hoodies sales will fund the unit training, equipment and medical care.

Harrisburg police currently has five K9 teams.

For more information or to order click link:https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/post/harrisburg-police-k-9-fundraising

