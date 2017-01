HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off with Mushroom Day today!

Former White House Chef, John Moeller was live in-studio today with Culinary Connection to cook up some mushroom-centric dishes.

He prepared Sautéed Mushrooms with Shallots and Herbs and a Cream of Mushroom Soup.

Chef Moeller’s recipes can be found in the “Pennsylvania Preferred Culinary Connection Recipe Book 2017” which is available at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

