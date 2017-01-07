UPDATE: 2 killed, 4 injured in a two-car crash in York County

By Published: Updated:
police_lights_3

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials said two people have died following a two-car collision in York Co. Four others were sent to the hospital.

UPDATE:

Two people were killed in a car crash in Newberry Township according to police. The driver in one vehicle was killed while another person from the second car was killed. Four passengers from the second car were sent to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with at least one person flown by Life Lion. Police also said a child was among the injured sent to the hospital.

While it is early in the investigation, police told ABC27 alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

 

PREVIOUS:

The coroner was called to the scene of an accident in Newberry Township in York County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 Saturday afternoon, on Old Trail Road, near the intersection with Stevens Road.

A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

There is no word on how many people were involved, or the severity of injuries suffered.

Stay with ABC27.com for any further updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s