Hershey was able to take an early 2-1 lead over Wilkes-Barre Saturday at the Giant Center, but the lead would not hold. Curtis Valk scored the winner in overtime as Hershey dropped their second straight game. The Bears face division leader Wilkes-Barre at home Sunday at 5:00pm.

