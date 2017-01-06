Wolf thanks Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty for service

Associated Press Staff Published:
Trooper Landon Weaver
Trooper Landon Weaver

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he and all Pennsylvanians are grateful to a 23-year-old state trooper killed in the line of duty for volunteering to lay his life on the line.

Wolf remembered Trooper Landon Weaver on Thursday as a hero who served to improve the lives of others.

Wolf paid tribute at the funeral for Weaver, shot Friday at a home in Hesston while investigating alleged violations of a protective order.

Police say the first-year officer was shot and killed Friday by 32-year-old Jason Robison, the suspect Weaver was investigating.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and shot and killed him after they say he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

A motorcade will escort Weaver’s casket to a cemetery for burial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s