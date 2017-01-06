The Limited clothing retailer closing all stores

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Limited, a women’s clothing retailer, is shutting its stores nationwide, including its midstate location at Park City Mall in Lancaster.

According to Central Penn Business Journal, the Lancaster store will close by Saturday.

The Limited is currently holding liquidation sales, offering 80 percent off all merchandise.

A search of store locations on The Limited’s website comes back with this message: “We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.But this isn’t goodbye.The styles you love are still available online.”

The Limited was founded in Columbus, OH in 1963. At its peak, it operated 772 stores nationwide, including stores at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. There are currently only about 250 locations on its roster.

The Limited is owned by Sun Capital Partners, a private equity firm.

