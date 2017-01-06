Some icing possible this morning from last night’s snow and temperatures in the 20s

Areas in western Franklin and Juniata counties are reported 1-2 inches of snow along with some places over Lancaster County, while many other places only saw a coating to an inch of snow. Temperatures are staying in the 20s this morning and early this afternoon, so the light snow is not going to melt. A thin layer of ice is possible, especially on less traveled roadways. Use extra caution on secondary roads and sidewalks this morning.

We do expect clearing skies the rest of today, but its going chilly with breezy conditions. Temperatures will peak near 30F, but it will feel a solid 10 degrees colder with the wind chill. Clouds return tonight into Saturday as a developing storm stays south of the Commonwealth. Up to 6 to 8 inches of snow are possible over southern Virginia and northern North Carolina, a rare heavy snowfall for them while we see nothing to the north.

The weekend will be cold! Daytime temperatures in the 20s with nights dipping into the lower teens. The start of Farm Show week will be cold to start, but milder air and a chance for rain showers return by the middle of next week. The pattern for mid January shows a high confidence of milder than average conditions with occasional opportunities for rain or mix systems.

