Shippensburg father charged after baby suffers skull fracture

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been charged after his 2-month-old was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

The Sentinel reports Douglas Harrison Asbury, 33, was charged Friday with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and child endangerment.

Shippensburg police filed an affidavit of probable cause that states police were called to Chambersburg Hospital on July 16 for a report of a 2-month-old with a skull fracture and a “significant brain injury.”

From there, the child was flown to the medical center in Hershey, police said.

Asbury told police he was watching the baby when he placed the child on a bed and went to do dishes in another room. He said he rushed back into the bedroom after hearing the sound of something hitting the floor and found the child crying on the floor, according to police.

Police also said Asbury texted the child’s mother to tell her about the incident and stated it “sounds worse than it is.”

Asbury’s statement to police was inconsistent to what he told medical staff, according to authorities.

