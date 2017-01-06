Restaurant Report: Mold, old food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found multiple violations at three local restaurants this week.

Joe K’s Brewhouse on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 25 violations. The inspection report says the restaurant wasn’t throwing out food that was “well past” its discard date. Food was being stored at room temperature when it was supposed to be refrigerated, there were no soap or paper towels at the handwash sink, and there was black mold inside the ice machine.

Blue Ridge Family Restaurant on Oakhurst Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says food was not being properly date-marked. Raw pork chops were stored with vegetables, with a potential for cross-contamination. Foods that should have been refrigerated were not, and none of the supervisors have the required food safety certification.

Chef Wong’s Chinese restaurant on Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Wick fuel was stored with food products, there was an accumulation of grease, dust, dirt, and burnt food debris, and the storage room does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.

Establishments with no violations include MOD Pizza on Town Center Drive in York, DiCarlo’s Original Pizza on King Street in Lancaster, Warm Springs Lodge in Landisburg, and Mother’s Kitchen in Shippensburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

