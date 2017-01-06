Police: York Springs tax collector stole $87K

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman stole nearly $90,000 while she was the tax collector for York Springs, police said.

Tina Reever, 49, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, according to state police in Gettysburg and court records.

An investigation revealed she stole about $87,900 from 2014 to 2016, police said.

Reever was arraigned before a district judge Thursday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 11.

