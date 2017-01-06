Police probe shots fired incident in Lebanon

bullet

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident in Lebanon.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of N. 9th and Monument streets and located several shell casings.

No injuries were reported, but police say one bullet struck a vehicle and another went into a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.

