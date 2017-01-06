Police probe shots fired incident in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident in Lebanon.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of N. 9th and Monument streets and located several shell casings.

No injuries were reported, but police say one bullet struck a vehicle and another went into a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...