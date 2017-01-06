Police: Man broke into West York home, assaulted resident

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A West York man is in York County Prison after an early morning burglary on Monday.
Police were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a reported burglary.
Investigators later determined Troy Abreght, 47, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the tenant, causing a fractured nose and other injuries.
Abreght is charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief and related offenses.
He is in prison on a probation detainer.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.