Police: Man broke into West York home, assaulted resident

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A West York man is in York County Prison after an early morning burglary on Monday.

Police were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a reported burglary.

Investigators later determined Troy Abreght, 47, forced his way into an apartment and assaulted the tenant, causing a fractured nose and other injuries.

Abreght is charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief and related offenses.

He is in prison on a probation detainer.

