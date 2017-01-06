Police charge Cumberland County man under new strangulation law

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been charged with felony strangulation, a new law that went into effect at the end of 2016.

The Sentinel reports 25-year-old Michael Anthony Woods was charged by Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday under the new law, which aims to provide harsher punishments for incidents of domestic violence.

Woods is also charged with simple assault and summary harassment for an incident in which police said he assaulted two women and choked one of them to the point she passed out. Woods was intoxicated when he and another person entered the vehicle the victims were in. He had a previous relationship with one of them and began making sexual advances toward her, according to an affidavit filed by state police.

Woods did not exit the vehicle when told to and demanded he be taken to his mother’s home in Southampton Township, police said. As the vehicle approached the home, Woods began hitting and choking his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

The affidavit also states Woods dragged the victim out her vehicle by her hair and hood of her coat.

The woman was choked and had her head slammed repeatedly into the ground, police said. The assault continued until one of the passengers pulled Woods off the victim.

Woods is the first person in Cumberland County to be charged under the new law, The Sentinel reports.

He is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $9,900 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Woods is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 8:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Adams.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...