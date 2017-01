HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township police are asking for the public’s help to find Ryan Engle.

His family is concerned for his well-being, police said Friday.

Engle was last seen driving a black Honda Civic on Jan. 3.

Anyone will information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

