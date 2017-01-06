Pennsylvania’s attorney general-elect appoints ethics expert

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Josh Shapiro (FILE)
Josh Shapiro (FILE)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general-elect has appointed an ethics reform expert as the state’s first-ever Chief Integrity Officer.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, in Friday’s announcement, says Eric Fillman will create and direct training for all employees in the attorney general’s office. The idea is to help ensure fairness, ethics and transparency.

The office is trying to repair its tarnished image after the perjury and obstruction conviction of former Attorney General Kathleen Kane.

In August, a jury convicted Kane, a Democrat, of leaking grand jury information to a newspaper and lying about it under oath. Sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail, she remains free pending appeal.

Shapiro, who campaigned as an ethics reformer, gets sworn in later this month.

Fillman currently serves as counsel to the Pennsylvania House committee on ethics.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s