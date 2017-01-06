PennDOT launches new traffic tool for Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off this Saturday.

PennDOT hopes to make your drive there shorter and smoother through a new traffic tool.

From milkshakes to animals, the Farm Show attracts about half a million people to Harrisburg each year, but with that comes traffic.

“Most people know one way to get to the Farm Show, so they don’t think about alternate ways to get there. Then they’re sitting in traffic and not knowing where to go,” said Fritzi Schreffer, spokesperson with PennDOT.

PennDOT is working to change that.

“It’s the largest indoor event of its kind this time of year, so we get thousands of people who show up every day for this, and sometimes they’re sitting in long lines,” Schreffler said. “Our goal at PennDOT is help to manage the congestion.”

The special page for the Farm Show is created on PennDOT’s 511pa.com. It shows drive times on five major roads, including Interstates 81, 83, and 283, as well as Routes 15 and 22/322. You can view times for alternate routes on those roads to the Elmerton Avenue parking lot.

“The ability to partner with PennDOT to use the 511pa.com website is a terrific opportunity to make it as easy as possible for people to get the most up-to-date information as they’re coming into town,” said Bonnie McCann, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

You can use the tool on your laptop or mobile phone to see the new tool. It also shows traffic patterns during the same day and time during the previous three years so you can see what traffic could be like going to the Farm Show.

Updates on parking lots in the area will be available on Twitter at @PAFarmShow.

