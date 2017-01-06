No injuries after school bus crash in Intercourse

INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – No one was injured when a car crashed into a school bus Friday morning in Lancaster County.

State police said 17 students were already seated on the bus when it stopped to pick up other students in the 3200 block of East Newport Road, in the village of Intercourse, around 7:18 a.m.

The bus’s flashing red lights were activated when a 17-year-old driver attempted to stop but crashed into the back of the bus, police said.

The driver will be cited for a summary offense of failure to drive at a safe speed.

