Missing man may have stopped in Pennsylvania, state police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say on social media that a missing man out of South Carolina may have stopped in Pennsylvania.

George Edward Gooden, 49, left South Carolina on Dec. 31 and is believed to be driving to New York City.

State police say on Facebook that based on information received by a pharmacy in Gooden’s hometown, it is believed that he received medical treatment at an unknown Pennsylvania hospital on Thursday.

Gooden is described as being 5-foot-9, 289 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black trench coat, black hat, blue jeans and a blue shirt.

According to police, Gooden is driving a silver 2002 Chrysler minivan with South Carolina handicap tag 105000W.

Police believe Gooden may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone who comes in contact with Gooden is asked to call 911 or contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina at 803-283-4136.

