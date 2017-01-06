Man wanted for breaking into home, stabbing victim

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police in Lykens are looking for a man they say broke into a home and stabbed a woman in the leg.

Raymond Yohn broke into a home on Union Street just before 2:00 a.m. on January 4. Yohn pounded on the back door, and was able to break in despite the woman barricading it with furniture. Yohn and the woman fought and Yohn stabbed her in the leg. Emergency personnel took her to Hershey Medical Center, where she underwent surgery.

Yohn and another victim, Patrick Dunlap, II, fled the home before police arrived. Dunlap has two arrest warrants for an unrelated incident.

Yohn is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Yohn or Dunlap’s whereabouts can call state police at 717-362-8700.

