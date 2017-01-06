Live chat with York County father & daughter behind viral adoption paper video

Julia Moore (formally Zharichenko) had considered John Moore to be her father for many years so for Christmas, she presented him with a gift that likely will never be topped: adoption papers. Julia posted the video to Facebook and it since has gone viral.

On Facebook, Julia wrote “Today I asked the man who took my biological fathers place for the past seven years, to sign adoption papers so I can finally be officially his. I am now Julia Marie Moore. The video of him opening the present is below and it was a complete surprise to him!”

On Good Day PA, Julia and John shared the moment and elaborated on this very special gift.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...