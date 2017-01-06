Lancaster man gets jail time for credit card skimming

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to six years in state prison for his role in a credit card skimming scam in 2015.

On Wednesday, Carlos Carvaja pleaded guilty in court to multiple counts of access device fraud, theft by deception, illegal use of a credit card, using a forged credit card, and conspiracy.

Judge Dennis Reinaker, who pointed to Carvajal’s criminal history and lack of employment, ordered Carvajal, 55, to serve 3 to 6 years in prison.

Carvaja said in court that he was not stealing, but making the purchases for necessities.

Carvajal was charged with installing card-skimming devices at Lancaster-area ATM and then rewriting the stolen data onto prepaid cards.

As part of his sentence, Carvajal was also ordered to pay $4,780 in restitution.

Co-defendants in the case, Abel Castillo-Martinez and Ramses Afanador, are still awaiting trial.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...