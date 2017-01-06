Lancaster man gets jail time for credit card skimming

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to six years in state prison for his role in a credit card skimming scam in 2015.
On Wednesday, Carlos Carvaja pleaded guilty in court to multiple counts of access device fraud, theft by deception, illegal use of a credit card, using a forged credit card, and conspiracy.
Judge Dennis Reinaker, who pointed to Carvajal’s criminal history and lack of employment, ordered Carvajal, 55, to serve 3 to 6 years in prison.
Carvaja said in court that he was not stealing, but making the purchases for necessities.
Carvajal was charged with installing card-skimming devices at Lancaster-area ATM and then rewriting the stolen data onto prepaid cards.
As part of his sentence, Carvajal was also ordered to pay $4,780 in restitution.
Co-defendants in the case, Abel Castillo-Martinez and Ramses Afanador, are still awaiting trial.
