In Him Christian Wellness is a non-profit business that seeks to incorporate a variety of services to promote integrated well-being that is tailored to the individual in regards to needs and duration.

It describes itself as a distinctively Christian organization that exists to extol Christ and to help others find abundant life in Him.

In Him Christian Wellness promotes wellness through counseling, massage and nutrition services via out-patient, in-home and in-community services.

http://www.jonburchard.com

