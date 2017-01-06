How to avoid germs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people, thousands of animals, and thousands of germs will be at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show.

It’s easy for germs to spread with so many people in one place.

“I think the biggest fear is everybody is going to get sick,” Rachel Gifford said.

Gifford is trying to keep her family and three kids away from germs in the close quarters.

“When one of us gets sick, we usually just try to quarantine that person and keep them away,” Gifford said. “Like for the kids, we try and tell them don’t touch the baby if you have a cough, cover your mouth.”

“Infants and young children are particularly at risk. They can get dehydrated, and if the symptoms are quite bad or persistent, they should see their pediatrician,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Levine says the stomach bug is going around now. Her tips include not touching your hands to your face, trying not to put your hands on surfaces a lot of other people have touched, and staying away from those who are sick.

“If you ate food or had something to drink with someone, it would be contagious,” Levine said. “If they had bacteria on their hands, viruses on their hands, and they touched something and then you touch it, it could be contagious.”

Hand sanitizer stands are up at the show. Gregory Gustin was one of the people to use them.

“It’s that time of year and it’s easy to catch. I already had it in my throat, and I think if you don’t use that, you can catch anything,” Gustin said.

Gifford is taking these tips to heart to keep her family healthy.

“After we’re touching the animals, we’re making sure we have hand sanitizer and washing the hands and not eating around those types of things,” Gifford said.

“The best thing to do is hand washing. Wash your hands frequently, and if you know someone has been sick, really try to stay away or wash your hands really, really thoroughly,” Levine said.

It’s best to wash your hands with hot water. Use hand sanitizer and rub your hands together for at least 15 seconds if you can’t.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...