Friday Night State High School Basketball Scores

Abington 58, Central Bucks East 42

Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 34

Allderdice 79, Brashear 47

Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Ryan 34

Avella 60, Mapletown 25

Avonworth 50, Carlynton 44

Baldwin 69, Upper St. Clair 36

Burgettstown 58, Bethlehem Center 47

Burrell 56, South Allegheny 22

California 64, Carmichaels 47

Canon-McMillan 67, Bethel Park 51

Central Bucks West 56, Souderton 44

Central York 78, South Western 54

Chambersburg 58, Cumberland Valley 53

Clairton 80, Geibel Catholic 29

Columbia 87, Lebanon Catholic 33

Cornell 76, Quigley Catholic 27

Council Rock South 58, Bensalem 49

Dallas 57, Pittston Area 35

Delone 67, Fairfield 61

East Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37

Eastern York 63, West York 55

Easton 48, Pleasant Valley 31

Eden Christian 61, Trinity Christian 38

ELCO 74, Pequea Valley 53

Elizabeth Forward 76, South Park 64

Elk County Catholic 76, Dubois Central Catholic 41

Elk Lake 53, Mountain View 47

Emmaus 62, Allentown Dieruff 57

Episcopal Academy 62, Penn Charter 47

Father Judge 51, St. Joseph’s Prep 50

Fort Cherry 85, Frazier 70

Friends Central 64, George School 59

George Jr. Republic 79, Farrell 75, OT

Gettysburg 49, Susquehannock 43

Greencastle Antrim 72, Shippensburg 51

Grove City 51, Hickory 41

Hanover 49, Bermudian Springs 46

Haverford School 49, Germantown Academy 41

Hempfield 45, Cedar Crest 39

Highlands 82, Armstrong 39

Imani Christian Academy 73, Winchester Thurston 48

Kennard-Dale 63, York Suburban 57

Kiski Area 39, Greensburg Salem 34

Lakeland 62, Susquehanna 56

Lancaster Catholic 51, Northern Lebanon 32

Lancaster Mennonite 71, Annville-Cleona 48

Lansdale Catholic 55, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 48

Latin Charter 54, Paul Robeson 48

Lebanon 58, Conestoga Valley 45

Lincoln Park Charter 91, New Brighton 57

Littlestown 60, York County Tech 53

Malvern Prep 77, Springside Chestnut Hill 52

Manheim Township 55, Penn Manor 32

Martin Luther King 67, Abraham Lincoln 57

Masterman 62, Abington Friends 40

McConnellsburg 58, Fannett-Metal 39

McGuffey 59, Waynesburg Central 25

McKeesport 51, West Mifflin 31

Milton Hershey 60, Steelton-Highspire 52

Monessen 83, West Greene 53

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 53, Friends Select 38

Mount Lebanon 50, Connellsville 37

Neumann 65, Sullivan County 33

New Castle 82, Hopewell 47

New Foundations 75, Doane Academy, N.J. 55

New Oxford 56, Red Lion 49

Newport 62, Millersburg 48

North Penn 60, Central Bucks South 51

Northeastern 79, York 61

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Laurel 54

Overbrook, N.J. 69, Freedom 30

Palmyra 58, Hershey 42

Penn Hills 92, Penn-Trafford 68

Pennridge 49, William Tennent 29

Perkiomen Valley 55, Methacton 42

Peters Township 66, Trinity 57

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 65

Pine-Richland 64, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 75, Cheltenham 59

Pottsville 63, Minersville 22

Quaker Valley 78, Beaver Falls 58

Quakertown 50, Springfield Montco 34

Red Land 53, Cedar Cliff 46

Reynolds 42, Lakeview 41

Rocky Grove 71, Sharpsville 51

Scranton Holy Cross 52, Riverside 35

Seneca Valley 51, Shaler 43

Sewickley Academy 82, Bishop Canevin 75

Sharon 67, Franklin 63

Somerset 62, Bedford 46

Southern Fulton 63, Forbes Road 30

Southmoreland 74, Brownsville 60

Spring Grove 70, Dallastown Area 59

Springfield Delco 56, Upper Darby 38

Tacony Academy 78, Philadelphia Academy Charter 60

Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 46

Washington 75, Charleroi 25

Waynesboro 80, Boiling Springs 39

Westinghouse 64, Carrick 54

Westmont Hilltop 49, Greater Johnstown 47

Westtown 63, Germantown Friends 37

Whitehall 71, Bethlehem Freedom 56

Wilmington 52, West Middlesex 31

Wissahickon 62, Upper Moreland 54

Woodland Hills 58, Plum 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Palumbo vs. St. Thomas More Academy, Del., ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 44, Delaware Valley 25

Archbishop Carroll 53, Hallahan 24

Athens 35, Troy 33

Audenried 52, Bodine 35

Bethlehem Catholic 63, East Stroudsburg North 11

Bethlehem Freedom 52, Whitehall 34

Bonner-Prendergast 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 47

Boyertown 50, Norristown 22

Brownsville 34, South Allegheny 28

Butler 40, Shaler 36

California 34, Bethlehem Center 24

Cardinal O’Hara 64, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26

Carlisle 49, State College 42

Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 42

Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 27

Central Bucks East 50, Abington 44

Central Bucks West 56, Souderton 44

Cocalico 48, Donegal 44

Collegium Charter School 44, Lower Moreland 36

Conestoga 51, Marple Newtown 35

Dayspring Christian 43, Veritas Academy 25

Dobbins 38, Franklin Learning Center 24

Easton 76, Pleasant Valley 27

Elizabeth Forward 57, Southmoreland 40

Episcopal Academy 46, Notre Dame 28

Franklin Towne Charter 52, Freire Charter 9

Galeton 63, Austin 17

Garnet Valley 60, Penncrest 33

Germantown Academy 52, Agnes Irwin 12

Governor Mifflin 65, Exeter 34

Gratz 41, High School of the Future 33

Greencastle Antrim 50, Shippensburg 32

Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 10

Greenwood 37, Susquenita 24

Hanover 47, Bermudian Springs 36

Harrisburg Christian 49, Christian School of York 31

Hempfield Area 69, Greater Latrobe 55

Honesdale 38, Western Wayne 28

Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia Central 49

Juniata 33, East Juniata 28

KIPP Dubois 49, Swenson 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 48, Manheim Central 31

Lancaster McCaskey 53, Warwick 50

Lebanon Catholic 52, Columbia 42

Linden Hall 65, Belleville Mennonite 22

Line Mountain 44, Millersburg 30

Littlestown 35, Big Spring 29

Lower Dauphin 35, Mechanicsburg 24

Martin Luther King 53, Abraham Lincoln 43

Mastbaum 54, Strawberry Mansion 38

Mastery Charter North 61, Palumbo 42

Mastery Charter South 51, Philadelphia Girls 28

McKeesport 38, Gateway 35

Motivation 42, Sayre 36

Mount Pleasant 33, Indiana 21

Muhlenberg 60, Schuylkill Valley 30

Nazareth Academy 62, East Stroudsburg South 24

Neshannock 55, Hickory 14

New Covenant Christian 55, Lancaster Mennonite 13

New Oxford 48, Red Lion 38

Northern York 57, James Buchanan 33

Norwin 54, Fox Chapel 17

Oley Valley 40, Kutztown 31

Olney Charter 59, Fels 11

Palmyra 40, Hershey 25

Parkland 49, Bethlehem Liberty 23

Parkway Northwest 35, Kensington 23

Penn Hills 60, Penn-Trafford 36

Pennridge 45, William Tennent 31

Perkiomen Valley 51, Methacton 49

Philadelphia Academy Charter 49, Prep Charter 47

Philadelphia George Washington 55, Philadelphia CAPA 25

Philadelphia George Washington 55, String Theory Schools 25

Philadelphia Northeast 48, Philadelphia MC&S 19

Phoenixville 39, Upper Merion 36

Pittsburgh Obama 85, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Plum 47, Woodland Hills 25

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 24

Pottstown 56, Upper Perkiomen 14

Quakertown Christian 54, Springfield Montco 51

Quigley Catholic 63, Freedom 22

Randolph 23, Mariana Bracetti 17

Rush 46, Roxborough 38

Sacred Heart 50, Calvary Baptist 17

Sankofa Freedom 57, Masterman 27

Sayre Area 65, North Penn/Liberty 10

Scranton 55, Valley View 39

Spring-Ford 44, Owen J Roberts 27

Springside Chestnut Hill 77, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 42

Upper Dauphin 57, Lancaster Country Day 37

Upper Dublin 58, Hatboro-Horsham 19

Wellsboro 54, North Penn-Mansfield 29

West Scranton 47, Scranton Prep 33

Winchester Thurston 72, Riverview 21

Wissahickon 39, Upper Moreland 20

York 47, York Country Day 18

 

