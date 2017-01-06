Friday Night State High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Abington 58, Central Bucks East 42
Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 34
Allderdice 79, Brashear 47
Archbishop Wood 63, Archbishop Ryan 34
Avella 60, Mapletown 25
Avonworth 50, Carlynton 44
Baldwin 69, Upper St. Clair 36
Burgettstown 58, Bethlehem Center 47
Burrell 56, South Allegheny 22
California 64, Carmichaels 47
Canon-McMillan 67, Bethel Park 51
Central Bucks West 56, Souderton 44
Central York 78, South Western 54
Chambersburg 58, Cumberland Valley 53
Clairton 80, Geibel Catholic 29
Columbia 87, Lebanon Catholic 33
Cornell 76, Quigley Catholic 27
Council Rock South 58, Bensalem 49
Dallas 57, Pittston Area 35
Delone 67, Fairfield 61
East Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37
Eastern York 63, West York 55
Easton 48, Pleasant Valley 31
Eden Christian 61, Trinity Christian 38
ELCO 74, Pequea Valley 53
Elizabeth Forward 76, South Park 64
Elk County Catholic 76, Dubois Central Catholic 41
Elk Lake 53, Mountain View 47
Emmaus 62, Allentown Dieruff 57
Episcopal Academy 62, Penn Charter 47
Father Judge 51, St. Joseph’s Prep 50
Fort Cherry 85, Frazier 70
Friends Central 64, George School 59
George Jr. Republic 79, Farrell 75, OT
Gettysburg 49, Susquehannock 43
Greencastle Antrim 72, Shippensburg 51
Grove City 51, Hickory 41
Hanover 49, Bermudian Springs 46
Haverford School 49, Germantown Academy 41
Hempfield 45, Cedar Crest 39
Highlands 82, Armstrong 39
Imani Christian Academy 73, Winchester Thurston 48
Kennard-Dale 63, York Suburban 57
Kiski Area 39, Greensburg Salem 34
Lakeland 62, Susquehanna 56
Lancaster Catholic 51, Northern Lebanon 32
Lancaster Mennonite 71, Annville-Cleona 48
Lansdale Catholic 55, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 48
Latin Charter 54, Paul Robeson 48
Lebanon 58, Conestoga Valley 45
Lincoln Park Charter 91, New Brighton 57
Littlestown 60, York County Tech 53
Malvern Prep 77, Springside Chestnut Hill 52
Manheim Township 55, Penn Manor 32
Martin Luther King 67, Abraham Lincoln 57
Masterman 62, Abington Friends 40
McConnellsburg 58, Fannett-Metal 39
McGuffey 59, Waynesburg Central 25
McKeesport 51, West Mifflin 31
Milton Hershey 60, Steelton-Highspire 52
Monessen 83, West Greene 53
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 53, Friends Select 38
Mount Lebanon 50, Connellsville 37
Neumann 65, Sullivan County 33
New Castle 82, Hopewell 47
New Foundations 75, Doane Academy, N.J. 55
New Oxford 56, Red Lion 49
Newport 62, Millersburg 48
North Penn 60, Central Bucks South 51
Northeastern 79, York 61
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 65, Laurel 54
Overbrook, N.J. 69, Freedom 30
Palmyra 58, Hershey 42
Penn Hills 92, Penn-Trafford 68
Pennridge 49, William Tennent 29
Perkiomen Valley 55, Methacton 42
Peters Township 66, Trinity 57
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 83, Philadelphia West Catholic 65
Pine-Richland 64, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 75, Cheltenham 59
Pottsville 63, Minersville 22
Quaker Valley 78, Beaver Falls 58
Quakertown 50, Springfield Montco 34
Red Land 53, Cedar Cliff 46
Reynolds 42, Lakeview 41
Rocky Grove 71, Sharpsville 51
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Riverside 35
Seneca Valley 51, Shaler 43
Sewickley Academy 82, Bishop Canevin 75
Sharon 67, Franklin 63
Somerset 62, Bedford 46
Southern Fulton 63, Forbes Road 30
Southmoreland 74, Brownsville 60
Spring Grove 70, Dallastown Area 59
Springfield Delco 56, Upper Darby 38
Tacony Academy 78, Philadelphia Academy Charter 60
Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 46
Washington 75, Charleroi 25
Waynesboro 80, Boiling Springs 39
Westinghouse 64, Carrick 54
Westmont Hilltop 49, Greater Johnstown 47
Westtown 63, Germantown Friends 37
Whitehall 71, Bethlehem Freedom 56
Wilmington 52, West Middlesex 31
Wissahickon 62, Upper Moreland 54
Woodland Hills 58, Plum 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Palumbo vs. St. Thomas More Academy, Del., ppd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 44, Delaware Valley 25
Archbishop Carroll 53, Hallahan 24
Athens 35, Troy 33
Audenried 52, Bodine 35
Bethlehem Catholic 63, East Stroudsburg North 11
Bethlehem Freedom 52, Whitehall 34
Bonner-Prendergast 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 47
Boyertown 50, Norristown 22
Brownsville 34, South Allegheny 28
Butler 40, Shaler 36
California 34, Bethlehem Center 24
Cardinal O’Hara 64, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26
Carlisle 49, State College 42
Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 42
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 27
Central Bucks East 50, Abington 44
Central Bucks West 56, Souderton 44
Cocalico 48, Donegal 44
Collegium Charter School 44, Lower Moreland 36
Conestoga 51, Marple Newtown 35
Dayspring Christian 43, Veritas Academy 25
Dobbins 38, Franklin Learning Center 24
Easton 76, Pleasant Valley 27
Elizabeth Forward 57, Southmoreland 40
Episcopal Academy 46, Notre Dame 28
Franklin Towne Charter 52, Freire Charter 9
Galeton 63, Austin 17
Garnet Valley 60, Penncrest 33
Germantown Academy 52, Agnes Irwin 12
Governor Mifflin 65, Exeter 34
Gratz 41, High School of the Future 33
Greencastle Antrim 50, Shippensburg 32
Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 10
Greenwood 37, Susquenita 24
Hanover 47, Bermudian Springs 36
Harrisburg Christian 49, Christian School of York 31
Hempfield Area 69, Greater Latrobe 55
Honesdale 38, Western Wayne 28
Imhotep Charter 64, Philadelphia Central 49
Juniata 33, East Juniata 28
KIPP Dubois 49, Swenson 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 48, Manheim Central 31
Lancaster McCaskey 53, Warwick 50
Lebanon Catholic 52, Columbia 42
Linden Hall 65, Belleville Mennonite 22
Line Mountain 44, Millersburg 30
Littlestown 35, Big Spring 29
Lower Dauphin 35, Mechanicsburg 24
Martin Luther King 53, Abraham Lincoln 43
Mastbaum 54, Strawberry Mansion 38
Mastery Charter North 61, Palumbo 42
Mastery Charter South 51, Philadelphia Girls 28
McKeesport 38, Gateway 35
Motivation 42, Sayre 36
Mount Pleasant 33, Indiana 21
Muhlenberg 60, Schuylkill Valley 30
Nazareth Academy 62, East Stroudsburg South 24
Neshannock 55, Hickory 14
New Covenant Christian 55, Lancaster Mennonite 13
New Oxford 48, Red Lion 38
Northern York 57, James Buchanan 33
Norwin 54, Fox Chapel 17
Oley Valley 40, Kutztown 31
Olney Charter 59, Fels 11
Palmyra 40, Hershey 25
Parkland 49, Bethlehem Liberty 23
Parkway Northwest 35, Kensington 23
Penn Hills 60, Penn-Trafford 36
Pennridge 45, William Tennent 31
Perkiomen Valley 51, Methacton 49
Philadelphia Academy Charter 49, Prep Charter 47
Philadelphia George Washington 55, Philadelphia CAPA 25
Philadelphia George Washington 55, String Theory Schools 25
Philadelphia Northeast 48, Philadelphia MC&S 19
Phoenixville 39, Upper Merion 36
Pittsburgh Obama 85, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Plum 47, Woodland Hills 25
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Cheltenham 24
Pottstown 56, Upper Perkiomen 14
Quakertown Christian 54, Springfield Montco 51
Quigley Catholic 63, Freedom 22
Randolph 23, Mariana Bracetti 17
Rush 46, Roxborough 38
Sacred Heart 50, Calvary Baptist 17
Sankofa Freedom 57, Masterman 27
Sayre Area 65, North Penn/Liberty 10
Scranton 55, Valley View 39
Spring-Ford 44, Owen J Roberts 27
Springside Chestnut Hill 77, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 42
Upper Dauphin 57, Lancaster Country Day 37
Upper Dublin 58, Hatboro-Horsham 19
Wellsboro 54, North Penn-Mansfield 29
West Scranton 47, Scranton Prep 33
Winchester Thurston 72, Riverview 21
Wissahickon 39, Upper Moreland 20
York 47, York Country Day 18