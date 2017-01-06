Elizabethtown swimmers at Ft. Lauderdale airport safe, college says

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown College says swimmers and coaches who flew into the Ft. Lauderdale airport are safe.

A gunman opened fire at the airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody.

The college tweeted that all 32 members of the men’s and women’s swim teams and two coaches who flew into the airport for a competition at Lynn University are safe and accounted for.

All but one member of the team has exited the airport. The other arrived after the incident and is still at the airport but is confirmed safe, the college said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...