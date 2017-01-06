Dylann Roof cold to victims, but apologized to his parents

Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press Published:
dylann-roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Before Dylann Roof was arrested for killing nine black church members in South Carolina, he scribbled a note to his mother, apologizing for all the repercussions his actions would cause. Weeks later, in a jailhouse journal, he wrote that he had no regrets.

The evidence, along with his manifesto, hundreds of photos and a confession to the FBI, draw a portrait of a young white man consumed by racial hatred who carefully planned the killings, picking out meek, innocent black people who likely wouldn’t fight back.

Jurors who convicted Roof of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s