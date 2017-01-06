DC mayor: Arrests for pot smoking unlikely at inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington’s mayor says police won’t be looking to arrest people for smoking marijuana in public on Inauguration Day.

Pro-pot activists are planning to give away 4,200 free joints during the inauguration, which is legal in the District of Columbia. They’ve also pledged to light up during President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address, which is not.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser said police and city leaders want to see people peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights. Bowser says arrests for smoking pot “wouldn’t be our first priority.”

Possession of up to 2 ounces of pot for recreational use has been legal in the District since 2015. Growing pot at home and giving it away are also legal. Buying, selling and smoking pot in public are illegal.

