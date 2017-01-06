Community rallies to help Duncannon fire victims

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Donations are being collected to assist a Duncannon family that lost its home due to fire Thursday night.

The fire along Ann Street destroyed the home that was being rented by the Lomison family, which includes four young children. According to friends, the family did not have renter’s insurance and lost all of its possessions, including clothing, furniture and children’s toys.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the family, mother Jamie Lomison was putting her children to bed, when her son alerted her to smoke coming from an outlet in his bedroom. Within minutes, the entire back of the house was engulfed in flames.

Donations of physical items for the family and children are being collected at several Duncannon businesses. Here is the list of needed items and the collection locations, as posted on Facebook:

NEW or GENTLY USED clothing:

– Girls size 7-8

– Girls size 14-15

– Boys size 14-15 (there are two boys, both wear that size)

Shoes for the kids are sizes: Girls 1 and 4 boys 4 and 5

– Womens size 3X tops and 26-28 pants

– Mens 2X shirts and 48 pants

Any small toys or games appropriate for elementary aged kids or items for their family pet, a chihuahua, would also be appreciated (treats or dog bed – other items have been taken care of).

And here are the only donation sites to drop off these items:

For clothing, hygiene items and toys:

Goodie’s Restaurant: 6a – 11am every day.

Sorrentos Bar and Lounge and Sorrento Pizza (boxes near the Claw Machine Game): 11am – 10pm today until the need has been filled.

Feels Like Home: 10a – 2p today and tomorrow (also able to accept larger donations at this site) It’s worth mentioning that Feels Like Home has graciously donated new beds for the family.

Cornerstone Christian Church can also accept donations M-F 9am-1pm or call the office at 834-4641 as well, they will be accepting donations on site during Sunday services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...