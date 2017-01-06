Chambersburg woman celebrates 2016 with a huge loss

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – Merna Traxler is happy to be missing about a third of her body; 129 pounds to be exact.

Traxler, 66, of Chambersburg, lost that weight in a 14-month program run by Summit Health Weight Management. Needing a knee replacement, Traxler was told by her orthopedic surgeon that she needed to lose weight to undergo the operation.

Traxler weighed 410 pounds when she turned to Summit Health for help in November 2015. With a weight loss plan and calorie counting program drawn up for her, Merna began exercising and eating healthier.

“You have to get help, you have to have willpower and it’s not about losing one pound. That’ll never work. It’s a fighting battle, but you can do it,” Merna said.

At the end of last year, Merna was celebrating not only the weight loss but also successful knee surgery. She intends to keep up her weight loss in 2017.

