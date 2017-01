HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an overnight burglary at the LGBT Center of Central PA.

According to the center’s Facebook page, someone smashed the glass front door and took a donation bin with cash.

The center at 1306 N. 3rd St. in Harrisburg will remain open as the center says it works on “moving forward from this disruptive act.”

