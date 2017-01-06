Autopsy confirms burned body case is homicide

By Published: Updated:
west_manchester

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy shows a Philadelphia man found burning in a West Manchester Township field died of multiple gunshot wounds.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the death of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus has been ruled a homicide.

Township police found DeJesus’s burning body when they responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information should call West Manchester police at (717) 792-3505.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Autopsy confirms burned body case is homicide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s