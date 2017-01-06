Autopsy confirms burned body case is homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy shows a Philadelphia man found burning in a West Manchester Township field died of multiple gunshot wounds.
York County Coroner Pam Gay said the death of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus has been ruled a homicide.
Township police found DeJesus’s burning body when they responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information should call West Manchester police at (717) 792-3505.
