Autopsy confirms burned body case is homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy shows a Philadelphia man found burning in a West Manchester Township field died of multiple gunshot wounds.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the death of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus has been ruled a homicide.

Township police found DeJesus’s burning body when they responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information should call West Manchester police at (717) 792-3505.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...