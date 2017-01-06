Autopsy set on burned body found in West Manchester

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy is expected on the body of a Philadelphia man found burning in West Manchester Township.
Township police said they found the man’s burning body when they responded to a report of a fire at Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
York County Coroner Pam Gay has identified the body as that of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
