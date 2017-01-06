Actor Leonard Dozier calls Harrisburg his ’second home’

Leonard Dozier, accomplished vocal actor and stage actor, visited Good Day PA to talk about he came to adopt Harrisburg as his second home. Dozier, of New Jersey, has performed in many Harrisburg area stage productions and is set to star in Open Stage Harrisburg’s “Father Comes Home” in February.

Dozier is a popular voice actor and is one of the newest narrators of NFL Films. He brings his “Get Behind the Mic” workshop to many locations including Harrisburg. Learn more about him at http://www.leonarddozier.com/

