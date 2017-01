The Capital Area Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association is is hosting its annual “Toast to Four Diamonds” on January 20. Featuring wines, beers and chocolates, it is the chapter’s annual fundraising event to benefit Four Diamonds and children battling cancer. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $20,000 for Four Diamonds.

Details:

A Toast to Four Diamonds

Friday, January 20

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Hershey’s Chocolate World

