What’s next after Sears, Kmart close on West Shore?

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Developers are keeping hush on what’s next for the retail spaces occupied by two department stores that are slated to close in Cumberland County.

Sears Holdings Corporation announced it will close the Kmart on Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township and the Sears at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township in the next three months.

The heartache on the West Shore is definitely about the Sears.

“I’m sorry they’re closing. I like Sears. We buy all of our appliances there,” shopper Amy Mitchell said.

Samuel Heffelfinger, of Mechanicsburg, says he’s been shopping at Sears since after it opened in the 70s.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” Heffelfinger said. “My clothes, everything, washer, dryers.”

The West Shore staple will take hundreds of jobs with it when paired with the Kmart closing.

“When you have a situation like this, where we have two large employers letting go of employees, where do you find work for them?” West Shore Chamber of Commerce CEO George Book said.

It’s a problem across the country. The money-tight Sears company has closed hundreds of stores in the past two years.

Book says we will likely fare better than most.

“There’s so much in this area that the nice thing is our ups and downs are gentle rolling hills rather than sharp spikes up and down,” he said.

Developers of the Kmart property say they’re parceling out the big space for a few smaller big-box stores. They won’t give specifics.

The Capital City Mall developers are keeping hush for now.

“We’re so close to so many things,” Book said. “Duplication is often the question.”

The Kmart will close in March. The Sears will close mid-February.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...