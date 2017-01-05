Teen in need of kidney transplant: I will not let this illness win

Mark Hall Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saderiah Wallace is a junior at Harrisburg High’s Sci-Tech campus.

She wants to be a doctor so she can help others, but she needs help to stay alive.

She was diagnosed in March 2015 with a kidney disease, and now she needs a transplant.

“I get dialysis three times a week,” Wallace said. “It takes a lot out of me, but I do it to stay alive.”

Wallace needs a kidney from a donor who is O-positive. There are no matches in her family, but she tries to stay in good spirits.

“Going to school really helps,” Wallace said. “My family and friends keep me going.”

Wallace will have a final consultation later this month and then she will be placed on a donor list.

“I am optimistic that a donor will be found,” Wallace said, “but until then, I will keep pushing and fighting. I will not let this illness win.”

1 thought on "Teen in need of kidney transplant: I will not let this illness win

