The Mountain Road is a Harrisburg Band that getting ready to release a new album. Titled, “Momentum,” the 12-song album encompasses a lot of emotions that people relate to.

“From love and loss, to songs about being on the road and partying. And it all comes out with our southern rock feel!” tells lead vocalist, Kevin Cole.

You can hear them perform, “Overflow,” in the video above. For our full interview, watch below, and for additional music and show times, check out www.mountainroadband.com.

