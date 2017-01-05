Prosecutor: Keep venue for Cosby trial, jury from outside OK

The Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges after a hearing that hinged on a decade-old police report. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP)
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing, Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges after a hearing that hinged on a decade-old police report. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says Bill Cosby’s trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian’s argument there’s been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him.

In a response to a motion filed by the 79-year-old comedian’s lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday said he wouldn’t oppose Cosby’s request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. Steele asks that once the jury is selected the judge brings it back to Montgomery County for the trial, set for June.

Last week, Cosby’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county, saying news coverage made juror bias inevitable.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University. He has denied wrongdoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s